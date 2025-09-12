A 25-year-old Narre Warren man and a 26-year-old Cranbourne man have been arrested and charged with murder following a shooting in Derrimut this month that resulted in the victim’s death. Emergency services were notified after a 20-year-old Tarneit man was conveyed to a St Albans…
Narre Warren man and Cranbourne man charged with murder
