A Dandenong-based group is calling for a major boost to bus services, which it says are underfunded compared to other Australian states. FixDandyBuses seized on an internal transport department paper that showed Victoria spent $112 per capita on urban bus services, far less than South…
‘Underfunded’ bus boost call
-
Applications for council capital grants to open
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 245295 Stage 1 Project Proposal applications for the 2026/2027 Community Capital Works Grants (CCWG) program will open on Tuesday,…