Emerald student wins ceramic award at Melbourne Show

Emerald Primary School student Jack Watson has taken out first place in the ceramics section at this year’s Royal Melbourne Show, impressing judges with his creativity and craftsmanship. Jack, who takes part in a local extra-curricular arts program, created his winning piece under the guidance…
