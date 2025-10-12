Capitalising on the spring surplus will be critical on farms this year. While some things are out of our control, focusing on key factors will help ensure that you get the best possible return. Five key factors for silage this season are: 1. Only lock…
Five key tips for silage this season
-
Emerald student wins ceramic award at Melbourne Show
Emerald Primary School student Jack Watson has taken out first place in the ceramics section at this year’s Royal Melbourne Show, impressing judges with his…