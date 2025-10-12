Melbourne Water has delivered over half a million dollars to support Landcare groups and networks restoring, enhancing and protecting the local environment. In the 2025 funding round, 32 organisations will receive Landcare Grants of up to $20,000 to improve biodiversity, restore habitats and promote community…
Funds for Landcare Grants
-
Emerald student wins ceramic award at Melbourne Show
Emerald Primary School student Jack Watson has taken out first place in the ceramics section at this year’s Royal Melbourne Show, impressing judges with his…