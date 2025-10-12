Home » Jail spared after $111K tax fraud
,

Jail spared after $111K tax fraud

A former Dandenong North woman has tearfully thanked a judge after being spared jail for defrauding the Australian Taxation Office more than $110,000. Hailey Rowntree, 28, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception from the Commonwealth as…

Read more