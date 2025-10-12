Casey Residents & Ratepayers Association (CRRA) has announced its 2025–26 executive committee following its 2025 Annual General Meeting. Longtime local resident Alan Murphy has been elected as president, succeeding Brian Oates, who led the association through a year of active advocacy on key local issues….
New president for CRRA
