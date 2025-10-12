Dandenong Primary School’s principal took on a fun sandwich wrapping competition as part of a campaign to ensure students have lunch at schools. With a DJ on site with rows of trestle tables, prinicipal Daniel Riley joined around 100 volunteers including those from the corporate…
Principal ‘wrapped’ to feed worthy cause
Emerald student wins ceramic award at Melbourne Show
Emerald Primary School student Jack Watson has taken out first place in the ceramics section at this year’s Royal Melbourne Show, impressing judges with his…