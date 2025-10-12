A South East man with intellectual disability juggles a variety of employment thanks to organisations like Wallara and Wintringham. Camilo and his family may not have guessed he’d land a job, with his father Sergio nervous that people might ‘take advantage of him’. Now the…
Working success-story
-
Emerald student wins ceramic award at Melbourne Show
Emerald Primary School student Jack Watson has taken out first place in the ceramics section at this year’s Royal Melbourne Show, impressing judges with his…