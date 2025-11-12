Construction has officially started on a new $49 million social housing development in Dandenong, delivering 89 new homes. Built in partnership between the Labor Government and Launch Housing, the project will deliver a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments which are modern, energy-efficient and secure…
A step closer to 89 new homes in Dandenong
-
Volunteer heroes cool in any crisis
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 507431 Greater Dandenong SES has never received more call-outs for help – and recruits have been never more needed.…