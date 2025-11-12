Home » Financial relief for ratepayers as state monitors conclude their term
,

Financial relief for ratepayers as state monitors conclude their term

The 12-month term of Casey Council’s State appointed municipal monitors, Peter Stephenson and Cameron Boardman came to an end on 6 November. The monitors were appointed by the State Government to oversee the council in ensuring good governance under the Local Government Act 2020. According…

Read more

  • Volunteer heroes cool in any crisis

    Volunteer heroes cool in any crisis

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 507431 Greater Dandenong SES has never received more call-outs for help – and recruits have been never more needed.…