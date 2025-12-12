According to founder Ashton Wood, the idea behind his organisation, DV Safe Phone, was first sparked by one simple question — ‘how can I help?’. Five years on, the mission has helped thousands of victims and survivors of gendered violence and online control by ensuring…
DV Safe Phones: connecting victims and survivors to safety and support
-
Couple sentenced over ‘vengeful’ shooting
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 481350 An electric-scooter theft has sparked a series of threats, violence and a vengeful, drug-fueled shooting, a court has…