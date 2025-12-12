Christmas cheer and confident struts filled the room on Sunday 7 December as the Smart Club of Melbourne Inc. hosted its first-ever seniors’ fashion parade in the Cranbourne. Only two months old, the club has quickly established itself as a vibrant social hub. Secretary Salma…
Smart Club seniors shine in festive fashion parade
