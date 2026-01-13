Home » Calls for closer blood donation centre in Casey
Calls for closer blood donation centre in Casey

Sukhjiwan Grewal from Berwick has been an avid donator of plasma for years. He’s contributed more than 130 plasma donations over the past 10 years and with altruism as his guiding principle, he often urges those around him who can, to donate also. But Mr…

  • A taste of West Africa

    A West African restaurant is the first to open up at the Dandenong Hub Arcade food court in a decade. The restaurant has established their second branch at the hub…

  • Impact through education

    Akademos Society has spent over a decade lending a helping hand to disadvantaged academic students in Afghanistan and Pakistan through financial support. It began after a group of young Hazara…

  • Double delights for Dougy

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 475418 GARFIELD GOLF Plenty has happened since the last newspaper report from the Garfield Golf Club just prior to Christmas last year beginning with…

  • Panthers and Swans register strong victories

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 383174 An unbeaten century from Dandenong’s Dhanusha Gamage led the side to its third win of the season in the Victorian Premier Cricket Firsts,…

  • Basketball Victoria leading the way with road safety message

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 492204 Blue armbands will be a familiar sight across courts in the South East after Basketball Victoria partnered with the Transport Accident Commission (TAC)…