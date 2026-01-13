The Casey region recorded stronger home-value growth than Greater Melbourne in 2025, according to figures by Cotality. Over the 2025 calendar year, Casey had a 6.2 per cent increase in overall dwelling values, outperforming Greater Melbourne’s 4.8 per cent growth. The median value is $821,925….
Casey home values outpace Greater Melbourne in strongest growth since 2021
Digital Editions
-
Casey home values outpace Greater Melbourne in strongest growth since 2021
The Casey region recorded stronger home-value growth than Greater Melbourne in 2025, according to figures by Cotality. Over the 2025 calendar year, Casey had a…