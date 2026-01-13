Two men have been arrested as police continue to investigate a series of alleged ATM ram raids across Victoria over the last two months. Detectives from the Eastern Region Crime Squad have linked nine alleged burglaries and attempted burglaries which targeted a variety of businesses…
Dandenong man arrested for ATM ram raids
Digital Editions
-
Prestigious Victorian sports award nominations now open
Nominations for the Victorian Sport Awards are now open for all members of the public, acknowledging the full spectrum of Victorian sport and active recreation…