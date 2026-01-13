Australia has announced a Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion following the Bondi terrorist attack. The intent is clear. Antisemitism is real. The grief is real. Jewish Australians deserve safety, dignity, and protection – as all Australians do. But good intent does not guarantee…
OPINION: Why a Royal Commission on Antisemitism Risks Deepening Division, Not Ending It
Casey home values outpace Greater Melbourne in strongest growth since 2021
The Casey region recorded stronger home-value growth than Greater Melbourne in 2025, according to figures by Cotality. Over the 2025 calendar year, Casey had a…