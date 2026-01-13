Police are appealing for public assistance as they investigate a serious assault at a carwash in Keysborough last weekend, which left a man requiring eye surgery. It is understood a 49-year-old man was in a queue at a carwash on Cheltenham Road when he was…
Police investigate Keysborough carwash assault
Prestigious Victorian sports award nominations now open
Nominations for the Victorian Sport Awards are now open for all members of the public, acknowledging the full spectrum of Victorian sport and active recreation…