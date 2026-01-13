Home » Police investigate Keysborough carwash assault
,

Police investigate Keysborough carwash assault

Police are appealing for public assistance as they investigate a serious assault at a carwash in Keysborough last weekend, which left a man requiring eye surgery. It is understood a 49-year-old man was in a queue at a carwash on Cheltenham Road when he was…

