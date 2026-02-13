Home » 7-Time World Champion teaches survival against machete attacks
7-Time World Champion teaches survival against machete attacks

A 7-times world champion and international self-defence trainer has brought elite knife-defence training to Emerald, leading a second seminar focused on surviving violent confrontations when escape is no longer possible. Hosted by Contemporary Martial Arts Gym (CMAG), the follow-up session built on last year’s knife…

Digital Editions

  • Upper Beaconsfield festival returns

    Upper Beaconsfield festival returns

    Upper Beaconsfield Tower Run: Climbing New Heights Upper Beaconsfield will come alive on Sunday the 15th of February when the community hosts the annual Upper…

More News

  • Victoria Parliament likely to pass landmark institutional abuse justice reforms

    Victoria Parliament likely to pass landmark institutional abuse justice reforms

    A landmark retrospective bill to increase justice for victims and survivors of institutional abuse is expected to pass in Victoria’s Parliament next week with bipartisan support, following strong advocacy from…

  • Noble Park backs bushfire recovery

    Noble Park backs bushfire recovery

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 533795 Noble Park Community Centre raised precious funds to support those impacted by devastating bushfires in Victoria this summer. At a morning tea on…

  • Passion for traditional theatre

    Passion for traditional theatre

    Khelaiya Production was born out of sheer love and passion for classical music and the theatre. Awarded for its outstanding contribution to the arts at the City of Greater Dandenong…

  • Bushfire register creates summer headache for schools

    Bushfire register creates summer headache for schools

    Local families in Cardinia and the Yarra Ranges were both confused and upset by sudden school closures on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 February. A statewide policy that informs what…

  • Thieves exploit road closures

    Thieves exploit road closures

    At a time when local businesses say their livelihoods are under threat from Big Build road closures, one has fallen victim to a costly burglary. Cardinia Crime Investigation unit detectives…