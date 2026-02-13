It was a colourful weekend for more than 100 community members who attended the council’s annual rainbow picnic. Held at Berwick’s Old Cheese Factory on Saturday 7 February, over 120 people joined Casey’s Mayor and his family to dance, laugh and celebrate the yearly event…
Colourful weekend
Digital Editions
-
Record broken by caring volunteers
Volunteers at Frankie’s Community Kitchen in Warragul have produced more meals in a single night than ever before, setting a new internal record. Kitchen manager…