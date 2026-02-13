Akoonah Park Men’s Shed gave a unique honour last week to a woman who has dedicated many years to wildlife conservation, collaborating with the men’s group to create an innovative tool to protect and treat wombats. The men’s shed is usually a rowdy gathering of…
Men’s Shed awards wombat warrior for special collaboration
Record broken by caring volunteers
Volunteers at Frankie’s Community Kitchen in Warragul have produced more meals in a single night than ever before, setting a new internal record. Kitchen manager…