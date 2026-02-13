Residents’ right to have a say in proposed high-rises in Springvale and Noble Park may be curtailed, as part of the new train-and-tram activity zones. In these ‘core’ areas, a Built Form Overlay may be applied – meaning buildings that meet the height and design…
New homes fast-tracked in changing suburbs
Digital Editions
-
New homes fast-tracked in changing suburbs
Residents’ right to have a say in proposed high-rises in Springvale and Noble Park may be curtailed, as part of the new train-and-tram activity zones.…