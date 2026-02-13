A state coroner has found the death of a Koo-wee-rup man operating a failing forklift in Dandenong South in 2022 was “preventable”, yet there are no prosecutions afoot. Darren Jeffrey Lamb, a 44-year-old husband and father-of-seven, was fatally crushed by a shipping container as he…
No prosecutions over forklift driver’s “preventable” death
New homes fast-tracked in changing suburbs
Residents’ right to have a say in proposed high-rises in Springvale and Noble Park may be curtailed, as part of the new train-and-tram activity zones.…