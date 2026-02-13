Home » Road to 2026: conversation with Casey Mayor on State Election advocacy
,

Road to 2026: conversation with Casey Mayor on State Election advocacy

With the State Election looming, Casey Council is ramping up a transport-focused advocacy campaign, pushing major projects including the Clyde rail extension, Thompsons Road upgrades and improved bus services. The agenda marks a scale-up from the community-level funding wins secured during last year’s Federal Election…

