A major dam upgrade will see 21 hectares of native bushland cleared and Cardinia Reservoir Park closed for up to three years, prompting concern from nearby residents. Upper Beaconsfield resident Fabian Josef, whose property backs directly onto the reserve, said neighbours were blindsided by the…
Cardinia Reservoir upgrade uproar
Young Casey locals take the stage in junior musical of ’Newsies’
In the early hours of a Sunday morning, 43 young theatre enthusiasts are preparing for their junior musical show just three short weeks away —…