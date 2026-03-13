The Casey Council is opening up their consultation period for the naming of a reserve and community centre in Clyde North. With the recreation reserve in Springleaf Avenue currently undergoing major construction, residents have been invited to have their say on the proposed names for…
Casey council opens naming consultation for new Clyde North facilities
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Casey Grammar opens Joan Reid Learning Centre
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528593 Casey Grammar School officially opened the Joan Reid Learning Centre this month. Chairman of the Board Malcolm Wells…