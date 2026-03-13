Police are investigating an alleged unprovoked assault on a school boy in Cranbourne West on Tuesday 10 March. A 16-year-old was walking along Tony Way on his way to school with his older brother when he was approached by an unknown male about 8:30am. According…
Offender still not found following alleged assault on teenage boy in Cranbourne West
