Rubbish-collection strike looms in April

Greater Dandenong’s library staff, parking inspectors and rubbish collectors are set to vote on a potential strike from next month, with their union arguing that ratecapping suppressed workers’ wages. On 10 March, Australian Services Union successfully applied at the Fair Work Commission for workers across…

    Four martial arts club banned

    A former detective of 30 years has spoken out after four of his martial arts clubs were barred from Australia’s national Taekwondo system, leaving dozens of athletes unable to compete.…

    Hit to helmet proves costly

    **Just when you thought the Premier relegation battle between DEVON MEADOWS and UPPER BEACONSFIELD couldn’t get any closer, there was an odd moment towards the end that may have helped…

    Maskiell, Munro and Midge

    DAVE: Good morning boys, welcome back to another edition of LTS. It’s always great when I get to wear my Collingwood polo on a Monday morning after a big win…

    Cannons set to launch into season 2026

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 497922 Hockey is nearing its return date and it is all systems go at Casey Cannons with the club set to host its season…

    Great season ends for Lions

    PAKENHAM BOWLS It was a perfect day for bowls when Pakenham 1 lined up against Mulgrave Country Club 1 at Mulgrave for the midweek pennant grand final. The sun was…