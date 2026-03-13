Greater Dandenong’s library staff, parking inspectors and rubbish collectors are set to vote on a potential strike from next month, with their union arguing that ratecapping suppressed workers’ wages. On 10 March, Australian Services Union successfully applied at the Fair Work Commission for workers across…
Rubbish-collection strike looms in April
Council opposed to new skyscraper heights
A draft council report has called for the State Government to scale back its plans for giant apartment towers in Springvale and Noble Park CBDs.…