State promises thousands of jobs with new employment precinct in Cranbourne
,

State promises thousands of jobs with new employment precinct in Cranbourne

The State Government plans to deliver fresh promises of more houses and thousands of jobs for the City of Casey. The Allan Labor Government pledges to unlock 6800 locals jobs and an addition of 600 homes as plans with Croskell Employment Precinct near Cranbourne have…

  • Rubbish-collection strike looms in April

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 255946 Greater Dandenong’s library staff, parking inspectors and rubbish collectors are set to vote on a potential strike from…

  • Dandenong volunteer with ‘impact’

    A Dandenong woman has been recognised for her 18 years of volunteering to help migrants and refugees settling in Australia. Khadija Karimi is one of five women from multicultural communities…

  • Four martial arts club banned

    A former detective of 30 years has spoken out after four of his martial arts clubs were barred from Australia’s national Taekwondo system, leaving dozens of athletes unable to compete.…

  • Hit to helmet proves costly

    **Just when you thought the Premier relegation battle between DEVON MEADOWS and UPPER BEACONSFIELD couldn’t get any closer, there was an odd moment towards the end that may have helped…

  • Maskiell, Munro and Midge

    DAVE: Good morning boys, welcome back to another edition of LTS. It’s always great when I get to wear my Collingwood polo on a Monday morning after a big win…

  • Cannons set to launch into season 2026

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 497922 Hockey is nearing its return date and it is all systems go at Casey Cannons with the club set to host its season…