,

Young Casey locals take the stage in junior musical of ’Newsies’

In the early hours of a Sunday morning, 43 young theatre enthusiasts are preparing for their junior musical show just three short weeks away — some will be taking the stage for the very first time in their lives, while others are saying goodbye to…

    Multicultural funding: When support crosses the line

    The Dandenong-based Taha Group funding controversy has forced Australia to confront an uncomfortable question. Should taxpayer money be funding religious or culturally-exclusive organisations at all? Because once government money enters…

    Man charged over Keysborough car-wash assault

    A man has been charged after an alleged serious assault at a Keysborough car wash in January. A 49-year-old man required eye surgery after the altercation at the Cheltenham Road…

    Cardinia schools close or relocate after early March heatwave

    Cardinia’s schooling community has been left frustrated again this week, after overnight local area fire ratings meant the shutdown and relocation of some local schools. Short notice closures saw schools…

    Emerald Lake disturbance

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 475151 The early part of the week saw local law enforcement involved in a collision with a yet unknown offender who is now in…

    Emergent 2025 celebrates creative talents of Casey secondary students

    The ‘Emergent 2025’ showcase has returned to Bunjil Place with the program aiming to celebrate an array of creative accomplishments from past innovations. At last year’s graduate performances, performing arts…

    Young Casey locals take the stage in junior musical ’Newsies’

    In the early hours of a Sunday morning, 43 young theatre enthusiasts are preparing for their junior musical show just four short weeks away — some will be taking the…

    Noble Park woman charged over allegedly stolen pup

    A woman has been charged over an allegedly stolen puppy that was recovered by police in Noble Park. Dora, a 10-month-old black cavoodle, was allegedly untied from a pole on…

    Dandenong volunteer with ‘impact’

    A Dandenong woman has been recognised for her 18 years of volunteering to help migrants and refugees settling in Australia. Khadija Karimi is one of five women from multicultural communities…

    Four martial arts club banned

    A former detective of 30 years has spoken out after four of his martial arts clubs were barred from Australia’s national Taekwondo system, leaving dozens of athletes unable to compete.…

    Hit to helmet proves costly

    **Just when you thought the Premier relegation battle between DEVON MEADOWS and UPPER BEACONSFIELD couldn’t get any closer, there was an odd moment towards the end that may have helped…