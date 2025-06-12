While the City of Yarra is calling for a council-led revolt, Cardinia Shire Council has ruled out joining any boycott or legal challenge against the controversial Emergency Services Levy. City of Yarra Mayor Stephen Jolly has publicly advocated for a council-led revolt against the levy,…
Cardinia won’t join levy boycott
Kay Morland is stepping up
All members of Inner Wheel Australia are immensely proud of Kay Morland as she takes another significant step toward becoming President of International Inner Wheel.…