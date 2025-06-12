Home » Domestic killers avoiding scrutiny

A State coroner has highlighted the oft-underestimated “fatality risks” posed by coercive, controlling men after the violent murder of an Endeavour Hills woman by her obsessively jealous partner two years ago. Mother-of-two Monique Anita Lezsak, 39, died from multiple stab wounds inflicted by Sven Lindemann,…

  • Kay Morland is stepping up

    All members of Inner Wheel Australia are immensely proud of Kay Morland as she takes another significant step toward becoming President of International Inner Wheel.…