The City of Casey’s Mayor, Stefan Koomen, released a statement acknowledging that the new Emergency Services and Volunteers Fund is unfair, despite legal requirements. “We value the crucial role emergency services play in supporting our Casey communities; however, we believe this increased levy unfairly places…
ESVF unfair, but Casey’s hands tied on legality
Kay Morland is stepping up
All members of Inner Wheel Australia are immensely proud of Kay Morland as she takes another significant step toward becoming President of International Inner Wheel.…