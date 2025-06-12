A baby-formula manufacturer in Dandenong South is facing court over allegedly underpaying staff. The Fair Work Ombudsman says it has launched legal action against CBS International Trading Co. Pty Ltd after requests for assistance from three full-time machine operators. In February and May 2024, the…
Fair Work Ombudsman acts against baby-formula maker
Kay Morland is stepping up
All members of Inner Wheel Australia are immensely proud of Kay Morland as she takes another significant step toward becoming President of International Inner Wheel.…