Home » Fair Work Ombudsman acts against baby-formula maker

Fair Work Ombudsman acts against baby-formula maker

A baby-formula manufacturer in Dandenong South is facing court over allegedly underpaying staff. The Fair Work Ombudsman says it has launched legal action against CBS International Trading Co. Pty Ltd after requests for assistance from three full-time machine operators. In February and May 2024, the…

Read more

  • Kay Morland is stepping up

    Kay Morland is stepping up

    All members of Inner Wheel Australia are immensely proud of Kay Morland as she takes another significant step toward becoming President of International Inner Wheel.…