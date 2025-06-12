Home » Kay Morland is stepping up

Kay Morland is stepping up

All members of Inner Wheel Australia are immensely proud of Kay Morland as she takes another significant step toward becoming President of International Inner Wheel. On Saturday, 7 June, guests from across Australia and around the world gathered at the Pink Hill Hotel in Beaconsfield…

