All members of Inner Wheel Australia are immensely proud of Kay Morland as she takes another significant step toward becoming President of International Inner Wheel. On Saturday, 7 June, guests from across Australia and around the world gathered at the Pink Hill Hotel in Beaconsfield…
Kay Morland is stepping up
-
Kay Morland is stepping up
All members of Inner Wheel Australia are immensely proud of Kay Morland as she takes another significant step toward becoming President of International Inner Wheel.…