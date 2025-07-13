Police have made 210 arrests in a three-month drug-detection operation in Dandenong, Noble Park and Springvale CBDs. Among the arrests are alleged drug dealers trafficking heroin and methylamphetamine. “In Springvale alone in the past 12 months, we have seen double the amount of drug trafficking…
Drug blitz in CBDs
Q&A with Finn Cadman, MND Victoria’s young ambassador
1. What is your biggest accomplishment that you are most proud of? My biggest accomplishment is making my Glampa proud. Which is why I started…