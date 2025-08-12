From humble beginnings 40 years ago, Palliative Care South East has seen impressive growth in delivering specialist care to people with life-limiting illnesses. Prior to 1984, there were no community palliative care services available to residents who despite being unwell and towards the end of…
40 years of palliative care
-
40 years of palliative care
From humble beginnings 40 years ago, Palliative Care South East has seen impressive growth in delivering specialist care to people with life-limiting illnesses. Prior to…