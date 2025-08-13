Home » Lights taken down despite council pause

Lights taken down despite council pause

Heritage Springs residents have been stunned after council contractors removed several other original lamps by mistake, breaching a resolution to halt the continued removal. Many new light poles have been installed along Heritage Boulevard over the last week as part of road safety works. Before…

Read more

  • Over 2500 charges

    Over 2500 charges

    Almost 1500 offenders involved in serious and organised crime at all levels across Victoria have been charged by the VIPER Taskforce with more than 2600…