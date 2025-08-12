Home » ‘Procedural wrangling’ dominates waste case

Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Victoria is appealing against VCAT orders to draft “without prejudice conditions” for a development licence for a proposed Hampton Park Waste Transfer Station. The state’s environment watchdog is currently in front of VCAT to oppose the development licence proposed by Veolia….

  • 40 years of palliative care

    From humble beginnings 40 years ago, Palliative Care South East has seen impressive growth in delivering specialist care to people with life-limiting illnesses. Prior to…