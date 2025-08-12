Recent proposals by a southeast metropolitan MP on revisions to self-defence laws in Victoria have the local community buzzing, with many, from online to neighbourhoods, rallying to support it. Upper House and Libertarian MP, David Limbrick, proposed a review of said laws this sitting week,…
Scales of justice on self-defence change proposal
40 years of palliative care
From humble beginnings 40 years ago, Palliative Care South East has seen impressive growth in delivering specialist care to people with life-limiting illnesses. Prior to…