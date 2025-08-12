Home » Scales of justice on self-defence change proposal

Scales of justice on self-defence change proposal

Recent proposals by a southeast metropolitan MP on revisions to self-defence laws in Victoria have the local community buzzing, with many, from online to neighbourhoods, rallying to support it. Upper House and Libertarian MP, David Limbrick, proposed a review of said laws this sitting week,…

    40 years of palliative care

    From humble beginnings 40 years ago, Palliative Care South East has seen impressive growth in delivering specialist care to people with life-limiting illnesses. Prior to…