Home » Single home code to boost housing

Single home code to boost housing

Minister for Planning Sonya Kilkenny has announced the ‘Single Home Code’, a state-wide amendment to Victoria’s planning schemes that will streamline approvals for single homes and small second dwellings on lots under 300 square metres. Under the current system, homeowners often face delays and uncertainty…

Read more

  • Over 2500 charges

    Over 2500 charges

    Almost 1500 offenders involved in serious and organised crime at all levels across Victoria have been charged by the VIPER Taskforce with more than 2600…