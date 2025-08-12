Works are set to start on a revamped greyhound track at Cranbourne Racecourse this month. The track had been shut down in 2022 after several racing incidents and safety concerns about the design. Greyhound Racing Victoria (GRV) and the Cranbourne Greyhound Racing Club (CGRC) stated…
Works start on Cranbourne greyhound track revamp
