The simple act of wearing a beanie has a very special significance at Gippsland Grammar. It’s a way to honour the memory of a former student and raise money for research into the disease that claimed his life.

On August 16, students and staff across all three campuses wore beanies in memory of Old Scholar Billy Adams, who died of brain cancer in June 2019, aged just 20.

The school raised more than $1350 for brain cancer research during a day it has called ‘Beanies for Billy’, hoping to beat the deadliest cancer for children.

Billy was part of Gippsland Grammar’s graduating class of 2017.

He began at the school at the Bairnsdale campus in Year 3 in 2007 before moving to the Garnsey campus, Sale, for secondary school.

He was a dedicated student and talented swimmer who loved representing his school.

Billy was diagnosed with brain cancer in January 2016, just as he was to begin Year 12.

Classmate Ella Baker-Horan said experts thought he would only have 12 months to live.

“Billy taught us the true meaning of resilience and courage. He fought hard, always with a smile on his face. And even though he was still undergoing chemotherapy treatment, he insisted on coming back to school to complete Year 12 (in 2017),” she said.

Billy went into remission, accepted a university place in arts and by the second semester was offered a place to study law — but by the mid-term break cancer had returned.

World renowned surgeon Dr Charlie Teo removed a large section, but could not remove it all.

Billy endured months of rehabilitation and was part of Australia’s first clinical trials for medical cannabis oil. In January 2019, he travelled to China for immunotherapy and photo sono dynamic treatment.

“Billy gave his best effort in every treatment option made available to him, but he could not beat this dreadful disease,” Ms Baker-Horan, now a learning assistant at the school, explained.

Many of Billy’s family and friends and members of the Gippsland Grammar community will participate in Connor’s Run this year to support children fighting brain cancer.

Billy’s parents Peter and Tanya Adams are in awe of the impact their son had on his community, and support Gippsland Grammar’s ‘Beanies for Billy’ day.

“Let’s hope simple days like these help others recognise the symptoms of this hideous disease and stops the suffering,” Ms Adams said.