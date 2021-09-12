Space for the kids to grow and thrive

Debra and Frank first discussed the idea of foster care after seeing a TV advertisement.

Four-year-old James* arrived a couple of months later, and the couple suddenly found themselves on a steep learning curve.

“James was the sort of person who wanted to be involved in everything.

“Once he settled into his new environment we got him into basketball and bike riding – he has completed three Great Victorian Bike Rides to date!

“James is 32 now and is living and working in Western Australia.

When James was eight, they took on Rachel, a four-and-a-half year old who was not able to talk or walk properly.

“Rachel only walked on her tippy toes when she came to us, we would take her down to the beach and get her walking on the soft sand to build the muscles in her legs.

“With persistence and encouragement Rachel got the hang of it – and in terms of her speech, you can’t stop her talking now,” said Frank.

Now 28, Rachel lives in an independent unit on Debra and Frank’s property.

Debra and Frank both agree that being a foster carer is a real joy.

“For people who are considering foster care, we encourage you to find out more about it, we have just loved the experience.

If you’re interested in becoming a foster care with Anglicare Victoria, visit anglicarevic.org.au/fostering for information.

Otherwise you can contact the team in Gippsland on (03) 5135 9555 or fostercare.gippsland@anglicarevic.org.au