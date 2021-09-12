Upgrade complete for Civic Park

By Shelby Brooks

Drouin’s Civic Park has reopened following a $1.53 million upgrade.

The new and improved features of the park include play equipment, a water play area, wetland and board walks, a fitness area, footpaths, extensive tree planting, landscaping, new barbecue and shelter areas and park furniture.

The project was delivered by Baw Baw Shire Council with the help of $750,000 in Victorian Government funding through the Latrobe Valley Authority’s Community and Facility Fund and a $250,000 contribution from the Drouin and District Community Bank.

Baw Baw Council contributed $530,000 towards the project as part of the 2020/21 Capital Works Program.

Mayor of Baw Baw Shire Danny Goss officially opened the park on Saturday 3 July.

“The Civic Park upgrade has breathed new life into a much-loved space that will be appreciated by Baw Baw Shire residents and visitors for many years to come as Drouin continues to grow,” he said.

“The council is grateful for the significant support of the Latrobe Valley Authority and the Drouin and District Community Bank to make this project a reality.”

Member for Eastern Victoria, Harriet Shing MP and Chair of the Drouin and District Community Bank Rod Dunlop were also at the official opening.

Local contractors and suppliers played a big part in the project, with Warragul-based MadCat Constructions leading the works and engaging local suppliers throughout the build.