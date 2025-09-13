Under the historic Treaty Bill tabled at the Victorian Parliament, Aboriginal-led community-controlled organisations will continue to be supported and funded, says a local leader. The Dandenong and Districts Aborigines Co-operative Limited (DDACL) recently evacuated from its ageing, crumbling, asbestos-exposed building on Stud Road. The “one…
DDACL supported by Treaty
-
Lewis heading for the Hills
**There were mixed emotions in the NAR NAR GOON coaching box at the end of the first quarter on Saturday when TOORADIN-DALMORE star Lewis Hill…