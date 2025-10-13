A judge described it as “breathtaking” that a trafficker arrived at a Dandenong Drug Court appointment in a dubiously-obtained Landcruiser laden with meth and cash. Shamit Naidu, 30, of Cranbourne South, pleaded guilty at Victorian County Court to drug trafficking, negligently dealing with proceeds of…
Trafficker arrested outside Drug Court
Chasing targets proves difficult on opening day of the season
Winning the toss and bowling has proven to be a recipe for defeat for both Endeavour Hills and…