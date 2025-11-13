City of Casey has launched its first-ever Christmas Lights Contest. The contest invites residents and businesses to deck their halls, gardens, balconies, rooftops or shopfronts with dazzling displays of Christmas cheer for their chance to win one of five $500 EFTPOS gift cards. The contest…
Casey Council launches Christmas Lights Contest
-
Warriors demolish Sale
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 465794 At the final buzzer at Cardinia Life on Saturday, Cal McNiff narrowly came out on top against Sale…