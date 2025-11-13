A South East public-safety success-story, Community Connectors, has been awarded the national Gold award in the 2025 Australian Crime and Violence Prevention Awards (ACVPA). Awarded at a ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday 13 November, the initiative was first introduced in 2023 at…
Community Connectors strike gold
Council set to consider proposals for golf course future
Cardinia Shire Council is set to leave the future of Pakenham Golf Course up to those who can produce the best proposal, with the submission…