Historic first: Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan elected

In a historic first, Sophie Tan has been elected as Greater Dandenong’s mayor for 2025-26. Cr Tan, who was elected unopposed on 13 November, is believed to be the first female Cambodian-Australian mayor in the country. And with newly-elected deputy mayor Phillip Danh, she was…

