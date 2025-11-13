In a historic first, Sophie Tan has been elected as Greater Dandenong’s mayor for 2025-26. Cr Tan, who was elected unopposed on 13 November, is believed to be the first female Cambodian-Australian mayor in the country. And with newly-elected deputy mayor Phillip Danh, she was…
Historic first: Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan elected
-
Council set to consider proposals for golf course future
Cardinia Shire Council is set to leave the future of Pakenham Golf Course up to those who can produce the best proposal, with the submission…